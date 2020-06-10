U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity

Proportions of African American workers are much higher at firms with large numbers of relatively low-paid workers, such as retailers Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., according to company disclosures. But the higher percentages don’t extend to the senior management ranks of either retailer and remain well below the level of the U.S. population, the disclosures show.

A Walmart spokeswoman cited recent comments from its CEO Doug McMillon that its recruiting and development of African American employees and other people of color will be “even more of a priority” going forward. Amazon says in a workforce report that it strives “for better representation across our various businesses.”

When Amazon expressed its concern in a May 31 tweet over what it described as the “brutal” treatment of black Americans, it faced immediate blowback over facial-recognition technologies it sells to police agencies.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) responded to Amazon’s tweet by asking if it would stop selling technology it says “supercharges police abuse.” In a 2018 study of Amazon’s Rekognition technology, the ACLU found people of color were falsely matched at a high rate. Matt Cagle, an attorney for the ACLU of Northern California, called Amazon’s support for racial justice “utterly hypocritical.”