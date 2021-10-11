U.S. considers faster hog slaughtering based on plant staffing

Under the new proposal, Quality Pork Processors would be able to speed up again if the USDA and unions agree staffing levels are high enough, said Richard Morgan, president of the UFCW local that represents the plant’s workers. He said staffing levels could be monitored daily.

“The number of staffing would dictate what the line speed can be that day,” he said. “It’s all about the staffing.”

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said last week the USDA was considering Quality Pork Processors’ proposal and that it could create the structure for waivers for five other facilities. He did not give details but seemed to refer to the facilities with waivers prior to the 2019 rule.

“I’m happy that they are tying the line speeds to worker safety, but this is all backroom dealings and does not appear to take into consideration food safety whatsoever,” said Zach Corrigan, senior staff attorney for Food & Water Watch.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The USDA did not respond to subsequent questions, nor did Quality Pork Processors respond to requests for comment.