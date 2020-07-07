U.S. consumer watchdog removes ‘ability-to-pay’ need from final payday loan rule

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday issued its long-awaited payday lending measure that rescinds an Obama-era proposal requiring lenders first ensure a borrower is able to repay them.

Consumer advocates and some lawmakers blasted the move as a further sign that President Donald Trump’s administration is going easy on predatory lenders.

The rule follows the agency’s 2019 proposal to seek fresh recommendations on whether to implement the so-called “ability-to-repay” provision for emergency loans, of as little as $500, that are typically repaid on the borrower’s next payday. Lenders would have been required to ensure borrowers had the means to repay a loan and meet other living expenses.

On Tuesday, the agency said “after reevaluating the legal and evidentiary bases for these provisions and finding them to be insufficient,” it would remove the provision in its new rule.

