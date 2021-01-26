U.S. court deals another blow to Dakota Access pipeline

A U.S. appeals court dealt a blow to the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline on Tuesday, upholding a lower court’s decision to throw out a key federal permit for the line and order it to undergo a lengthy environmental review.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia panel raises the chances that Energy Transfer LP’s 557,000 barrel-per-day Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) will be shut pending environmental review.

The $3.8 billion DAPL ships about 40% of the crude oil produced from the Bakken shale region in North Dakota to refiners in the Midwest and along to exporters in the U.S. Gulf.

Energy Transfer, which operates the line, was not immediately available for comment.

In July, the district court ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated federal environmental law when it permitted Energy Transfer to construct and operate a portion of DAPL that crosses Lake Oahe, a vital drinking water for native tribes that brought the suit. That court, also last year, ordered the environmental review.