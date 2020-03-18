U.S. crude hits 17-year low as lockdowns, restrictions spread

LONDON — Oil prices fell for a third session on Wednesday with U.S. crude futures tumbling to a 17-year low as travel and social lockdowns sparked by the coronavirus epidemic knocked the outlook for demand.

U.S. crude was down $1.49 cents, or 5.53%, at $25.46 per barrel by 5:06 (Central), having earlier fallen to $25.08, its lowest since late April 2003.

Brent crude was trading down 84 cents, or around 3%, at $27.89 a barrel, after dropping to $27.56, its lowest since early 2016.

"The oil demand collapse from the spreading coronavirus looks increasingly sharp," Goldman Sachs said in a note forecasting a fall in the price of Brent to as low as $20 in the second quarter, a level not seen since early 2002.

The bank expects a demand contraction of 8 million barrels per day (bpd) by late March and an annual decline in 2020 of 1.1 million bpd, which it said would be the biggest on record.

In efforts to support economies, the world's richest nations prepared to unleash trillions of dollars of spending to lessen the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as imposing social restrictions not seen since World War Two.