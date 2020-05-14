U.S. eases rules for truck drivers, allowing longer work day

The U.S. trucking industry employs more than 7 million people and moves 70% of U.S. domestic freight.

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, Robert Sumwalt, told the FMCSA last year the agency had “presented no evidence that the proposed changes will improve highway safety. ... We understand that drivers and motor carriers value flexibility; however, the proposed rules allow hazardous fatigued-driving conditions.”

In 2018, 4,951 people were killed in crashes involving large trucks. The U.S. government said last week it estimates large-truck crash deaths increased 1% last year even as overall deaths fell 1.2%.

The president of the Teamsters union, James P. Hoffa, was sharply critical of the new rule. “Allowing truck drivers to work longer and longer each day puts everyone on the roads at risk,” he said in a statement. Expanding short-haul exemptions for local delivery and waste drivers “would allow drivers to work 14 hours a day without a single federally protected break during their day,” he said.