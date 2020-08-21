U.S. existing home sales shoot to near 14-year high in July

WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales rose at a record pace for a second straight month in July and home prices hit a record as historically low interest rates boosted demand for homes even as the coronavirus pandemic put millions of people out of work.

The National Association of Realtors said on Friday existing home sales rose 24.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units last month. Data for June was revised down slightly to a 4.70 million unit pace from the originally reported 4.72 million.

July’s rise was the second straight increase, coming on the heels of a record monthly increase in June, and lifted the sales pace above the 5.76 million pace in February before the pandemic triggered a brief cratering in sales. July’s level was the highest since December 2006.

“The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “With the sizable shift in remote work, current homeowners are looking for larger homes and this will lead to a secondary level of demand even into 2021.”

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales rising 14.7% to a rate of 5.38 million units in July.