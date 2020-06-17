U.S. FAA chief to testify at hearing on jet certification after 737 MAX crashes

WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is set to testify on Wednesday before a Senate committee on the safety certification of jetliners like Boeing Co's 737 MAX, still grounded after fatal crashes.

The Senate Commerce committee hearing at 10 a.m. EDT gives lawmakers a chance to question FAA Administrator Steve Dickson about bipartisan legislation introduced Tuesday that would grant the FAA more power over Boeing's aircraft designs.

The proposal marks the most significant step toward reforms following the 2018 and 2019 737 MAX crashes, which killed 346 people in a five-month span and triggered investigations into how Boeing and the FAA determine aircraft meet safety requirements.

Boeing has failed to win regulatory approval to resume commercial service of its money-spinning 737 MAX since the plane was grounded worldwide in March 2019, plunging the Chicago-based manufacturer into a crisis long since compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday's hearing may also focus on airline policies over face masks and other provisions designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus globally as air travel gradually returns to normal levels.