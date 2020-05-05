U.S. faces meat shortage while its pork exports to China soar

Sales of U.S. pork and beef to China were especially elevated in April, but several U.S. slaughterhouses began to close last month due to outbreaks among employees of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Animal slaughter has sharply declined, and fresh meat appears on its way to joining toilet paper on the “endangered” list at U.S. grocery stores.

The U.S. meat shortage and the Phase 1 goals of increasing exports to China seem to be opposing forces, raising the question of whether sales and shipments will or should be limited. Some restrictions would not be surprising given President Donald Trump’s more combative tone in his recent comments on trade with China.

Trump has touted the Phase 1 deal ever since it was signed in mid-January, but last week he said the trade deal is secondary to holding China accountable for its perceived mishandling of the virus outbreak.

Trump also last week ordered meat-processing plants to stay open to protect U.S. meat supply, but this has sparked some backlash from unions and lawmakers over the safety of workers, and it is not clear if the mandate will have the desired effect on production.