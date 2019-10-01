NEW YORK — The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in September to its weakest level in more than a decade as business conditions deteriorated further amid trade tensions between China and the United States, an industry report released on Tuesday showed.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 47.8, the lowest reading since June 2009. A reading below 50 signals the domestic factory sector is contracting.
The September data compared with a figure of 49.1 in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.1 for September.
U.S. Treasury yields across maturities fell to session lows Tuesday after the ISM report.
The two-year yield fell to a three-week low, last down 4.2 basis points to 1.580%. The two-year yield is a proxy for investor expectations of the direction of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy.
Expectations that the Fed will cut rates at its October meeting rose to 54.0% on Tuesday from 39.6% the previous day according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.