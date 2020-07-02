U.S. farmers scramble for help as COVID-19 scuttles immigrant workforce

Even the biggest farmers, who own their own equipment, are having trouble filling out their workforce with Americans.

Doug Zink, a North Dakota grower with 28,000 acres, was left shorthanded this spring as two farmhands from South Africa did not arrive until late June.

“We had a lot of trouble getting our foreign workers over here,” he said. “They could not get flights.”

If workers keep quitting, the wheat harvest in northern stretches of the Plains and the harvest of the fall crops could be at risk.

David Misener, owner of Oklahoma-based Green Acres Enterprises, had planned on hiring two immigrants to fill out his four-person crew. He struggled to find suitable replacements, with three hires quitting within a week of starting.

“They could not fathom doing it and making it work,” said Misener, who runs his combines on a route that stretches from Texas to North Dakota from May into December.

Misener said he is already looking for replacements for the two high school-aged brothers on his crew who will drop off the trail when classes resume in August.