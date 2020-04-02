U.S. gig workers seeking coronavirus jobless benefits hit bureaucratic wall

“We are committed to helping drivers with any info they need to secure this support,” the company said in a statement.

Lyft said it was working to make it easy for its drivers to get the information they need to receive benefits, including through conference calls, text messages and blog posts. Lyft said it would continue to provide information as it becomes available from the government.

The federal coronavirus program offers up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits calculated on the basis of the most recent tax return, with payout levels varying state to state. Workers receive an additional $600 per week for up to four months.

Uber and Lyft for years rejected requests by states to provide wage information that would allow them to determine benefits, according to legal experts and state officials in California, which has passed a law to limit the use of contractors and which is where the two companies are based.

The companies have argued that the majority of drivers did not want to be traditional employees, cherishing the flexibility that came with on-demand work, and the companies themselves never paid into unemployment insurance funds.

Some legal experts said Uber’s current involvement has strengthened arguments in court cases that it is indeed an employer, however.

“That Uber and Lyft are now asking all of us (taxpayers) to pay for what they should have been doing all along is an absolute farce,” said Ronald Zambrano, a California lawyer who represents drivers in lawsuits against the companies.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!