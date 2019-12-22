U.S. government says verdict in Bayer’s Roundup case should be reversed

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department said a federal appeals court should reverse a lower court verdict finding Bayer AG liable in the case of a California man who blamed its Roundup weedkiller for his cancer.

The government said in a friend of the court brief filed on Friday that glyphosate, the weedkiller’s active ingredient, is not a carcinogen and as a result a warning on the label was not required as California state law demands.

The backing by the EPA and Justice Department comes days after Bayer asked a U.S. federal appeals court to throw out a $25 million judgment it was ordered to pay Edwin Hardeman. Bayer had denied its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

In April, the EPA reaffirmed that glyphosate does not cause cancer.

Farmers spray glyphosate, the most widely used herbicide in U.S. agriculture, on fields of soybeans and other crops that are genetically engineered to resist it. Roundup is also used by consumers on lawns, golf courses and elsewhere.