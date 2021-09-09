U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs

Pharmaceutical manufacturers have opposed efforts to regulate drug prices, calling them “misguided” and saying this would stifle innovation.

“While large companies like Merck will survive, the hundreds of thousands of small biotechs that rely on venture capital ... will just disappear,” Kenneth Frazier, executive chairman of Merck & Co. and its former chief executive, said during an industry panel on Wednesday.

The pharmaceutical industry supports reforming federal drug payments to reduce patient costs, but the current proposal will damage the industry more than it will help taxpayers, two other executives said on the panel.

Other drug pricing experts said the industry may be overstating the risk to drug development.

“The current model where we pay high prices without respect to value is also problematic for innovation,” said Aaron Kesselheim, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“I think that (the proposed reforms) would actually provide incentives for the innovations that patients actually want.”