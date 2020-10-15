U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic, social unrest, election fears

Christopher Metz, CEO of Vista Outdoor Inc. — one of the nation’s largest ammunition makers - told analysts in August that it can’t get bullets to its distributors fast enough. “It’s the leanest we have ever seen them in inventory,” he said, noting that the lack of ammunition is particularly frustrating to first-time gun buyers

Who is buying?

Gun shop owners and club leaders, in interviews, reported a rush of interest from people who have never considered owning a gun before, often from outside the gun industry’s traditional customer base of conservative white males.

Garland, the first-time gun buyer, is a Black woman and a registered Democrat who voted for Barack Obama. But she also expresses deep dissatisfaction with both parties and says she hasn’t decided how to vote in the November presidential election. She’s one of about 125 members in the new and fast-growing Hudson Valley Nubian Gun Club. More than half of members are female, and more than two-thirds are Black, including founder Damon Finch. He said he started the club in March, as the pandemic hit, and saw another big boost in interest after George Floyd’s death. Finch says he now gets 15 calls or emails a day from people asking about joining or getting gun safety training. Many ask him: “How do I use this tool if — God forbid — I ever have to defend my family?”