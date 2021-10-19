U.S. homebuilding stumbles as supply constraints mount

Completions lag

Last month’s decline in homebuilding followed on the heels of news on Monday that production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September. Residential investment likely remained weak in the third quarter after contracting in the April-June quarter.

Gross domestic product growth estimates for the third quarter are mostly below a 3% annualized rate. The economy grew at a 6.7% pace in the second quarter.

The housing market was boosted early in the coronavirus pandemic by an exodus from cities to suburbs and other low-density locations as Americans sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and online schooling, leading to three straight quarters of double-digit growth in residential spending. That tailwind is ebbing as workers return to offices and schools reopened for in-person learning, thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations. High inflation is also lifting mortgage rates.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to an average of 3.05% last week from 2.99% in the prior week, according to data from mortgage giant Freddie Mac. Though still low by historical standards, rising borrowing costs could make homeownership less affordable for some first-time buyers. House prices notched record double-digit growth on an annual basis in July.