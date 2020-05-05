U.S. household debt reached a record $14.3 trillion — before the economy ground to a halt

NEW YORK — American households added $155 billion of debt in the first quarter and overall debt levels rose to a new record at $14.30 trillion, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Tuesday in a report that provides a snapshot of where household balance sheets stood before the coronavirus pandemic brought much of the economy to a halt.

Mortgage balances rose by $156 billion from the fourth quarter to $9.71 trillion. But access to credit overall tightened slightly in the first quarter and other types of debt declined.

The report provides a snapshot of consumer data as of March 31. But since credit accounts are updated once a month, the data may not fully reflect the effects of the pandemic, which led to widespread shutdowns and job losses in the second half of March.

“It is critical to note that the latest report reflects a time when many of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were only starting to be felt,” said Andrew Haughwout, senior vice president at the New York Fed.