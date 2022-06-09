 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. household wealth declines for first time in 2 years in 1st quarter

  • 0
On the Money-Interest Rates

In this Sept. 24, 2013 file photo, freshly cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas.  (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

 LM Otero

U.S. household wealth declined for the first time in two years in the first quarter of 2022, edging down to $149.3 trillion as a drop in the stock market outweighed further gains in home values, a Federal Reserve report on Thursday showed.

Household net worth declined by more than $500 billion from a record $149.8 trillion at the end of last year, the Fed’s quarterly snapshot of the national balance sheet showed. The drop was driven by a $3 trillion fall in the value of corporate equities, while real estate values climbed another $1.7 trillion.

It was the first decline in household wealth since the first quarter of 2020, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shook financial markets and caused a short but deep recession.

Still, the report showed household balance sheets overall remained healthy through the first three months of the year — some $32.5 trillion above pre-pandemic levels — and looked likely to continue to support strength in consumer spending in the face of high inflation.

People are also reading…

That said, stock markets have continued weakening into the second quarter over concern about a surge in inflation to 40-year highs and whether the Fed’s aggressive response to it could stall the economy. That suggests Americans’ wealth likely took another hit from the start of April onward.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: St. Louis bribery case puts spotlight on development policy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News