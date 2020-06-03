U.S. indicts four chicken executives, alleges price fixing
U.S. indicts four chicken executives, alleges price fixing

In this May 7, 2020, file photo, ghe Pilgrim's Pride packing plant is seen in an aerial view in Cold Spring, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File)/Star Tribune via AP)

 Aaron Lavinsky

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have indicted four officials from two chicken companies for allegedly fixing prices and rigging bids for broiler chickens across the United States, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

The four executives include Jayson Penn, the president and CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., which is mostly owned by JBS USA Inc., as well as another executive at the Colorado chicken supplier, according to the statement. Two executives from a Georgia broiler chicken producer were also indicted. 

Story will be updated. 

