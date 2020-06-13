U.S. insurers say they may not be able to withstand coronavirus-related claims

Only about 40% of small firms have business interruption coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute, and most of the policies explicitly exclude pandemics, according to Tyler Leverty and Lawrence Powell, professors who specialize in insurance at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Alabama, respectively.

Powell has estimated that insurers could be on the hook for a maximum of $120 billion a month in claims on the basis that half of small firms have business interruption insurance.

Leverty said that if the estimate counted only businesses without explicit exclusions for pandemics, “it would be in the millions per month.”

The APCIA said it stood by its numbers, which it said reflect the unique and widespread impact of the virus. It declined to comment on Powell’s analysis.

“Yes, these are eye-popping figures,” APCIA Chief Executive David Sampson told Reuters, referring to the association’s estimate. “This pandemic is unprecedented in its scale, reach, and economic impact.”

Not clear-cut

New Jersey’s business interruption bill, a model for others, is stalled while Roy Freiman, the lawmaker who introduced it, waits for an alternative plan from the industry.