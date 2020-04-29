U.S. insurers want taxpayers to back pandemic coverage for businesses

Insurers have a lot more money for potential claims than regulators require, but they need the funds for other types of claims, such as hurricanes and wildfires, he said. Eight U.S. states have introduced legislation that would require insurers to pay claims, mainly to small businesses, despite exclusions, efforts that could more than deplete the industry surplus if enacted.

The U.S. industry has about $750 billion to $800 billion in gross surplus, compared with the $400 billion required by regulators, he said. The industry spent $622 billion last year on claims and related expenses, Weisbart said.

“If we ever had a bad hurricane season or bad anything else, we wouldn’t have enough money,” he said.

Insurers want the pandemic policies to be backed by the U.S. government, similar the government-supported commercial terrorism products after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Chubb Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg called for that kind of public-private partnership on April 22. John Doyle, chief executive of insurance broker Marsh LLC, a Marsh & McLennan Companies unit, also offered “assistance” in crafting such an idea in a March 30 letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.