U.S. is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge

The government support has been intended in large part to sustain households and businesses — from struggling jobless workers to people facing eviction from apartments to shop owners at risk of bankruptcy. Yet even though the government has spent the colossal sum of roughly $3 trillion with more to come, and the Federal Reserve has cut borrowing rates to record lows, the benefits may ease only some of the damage.

Consider Sara Farish, who had to close her inn on Orcas Island, north of Seattle, between March and June. With the inn limited to 50% capacity by local orders, revenue remains well off the Outlook Inn’s normal levels. Thirty-five weddings that had been booked for this summer have been canceled.

Farish worries about what will happen if the inn is forced to close again if there’s a resurgence of the virus in Washington state. It’s not just a short-term problem; the inn needs to be highly profitable in the summer to cover its expenses during the slower months.

She received a Paycheck Protection Program loan and a Small Business Administration disaster loan. But her bank, apparently worried about the risk of loans going bad, canceled her line of credit.

“We’re trying to do everything we can, day by day, to keep the health of our business,” Farish said.

AP Business Writer Joyce M. Rosenberg in New York contributed to this report.

