 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. jobless claims rise, concentrated in a few states

  • 0
Weekly US jobless claims up, but remain historically low

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Last month, U.S. employers might have shed jobs for the first time in about a year, potentially raising alarms about the economy’s trajectory. Yet even if the January employment report coming Friday, Feb. 3, 2022, were to show a deep loss of jobs, there would be little mystery about the likely culprit: A wave of omicron wave of infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

 Marta Lavandier

WASHINGTON — Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for the first time since mid-January, mainly concentrated in a few states in the South and Midwest, while most others declined.

Initial unemployment claims increased by 23,000 to 248,000 in the week ended Feb. 12, Labor Department data showed Thursday. That time period is particularly scrutinized because it reflects the reference week for the February jobs report that’s due early next month.

The median estimate called for 218,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The increase in claims largely reflects jumps in Missouri, Ohio and Kentucky. This may reflect choppiness in the data, which can be volatile week to week.

The rise in applications is likely a temporary blip after three straight weeks of declines as the labor market recovers from the omicron variant. Despite the increase in claims, easing COVID-19 infections and loosening restrictions are likely to encourage Americans to go to work, and employers are that much more desperate to hold onto workers as activity reignites.

People are also reading…

Continuing claims for state benefits dropped to 1.59 million in the week ended Feb. 5.

On an unadjusted basis, initial claims increased to 238,482 last week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News