U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson can proceed, testimony limited

NEW YORK — Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey judge.

Johnson & Johnson faces more than 16,000-talc related lawsuits nationwide, the majority of which are pending before U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in New Jersey. The lawsuits allege that the company’s talc products have been contaminated with asbestos and can cause ovarian cancer.

The company had sought to bar all of the plaintiffs’ experts from testifying, which would have effectively wiped out all the cases before Wolfson.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that Monday’s decision “is not a determination by the court on the validity of the plaintiffs’ allegations.” It added that all verdicts against the company in talc lawsuits that had gone through the appeals process have been overturned.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company denies that its talc causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown its talc to be safe and asbestos-free.