U.S. labor revival in doubt as the delta variant raises worries about the return to school

“You can imagine school districts deciding to wait a month or two for the delta wave to quieten. I am not saying it will happen, but it is easy to imagine that. It is also easy to imagine some people might say I am just going to wait a couple of months before going back to work,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. “If schools don’t open, then caretakers have to stay home and if people don’t go back into the labor force, job growth won’t be so strong.”

Here we go again?

Roughly 7 million fewer people are employed in the United States today than before the pandemic, Labor Department surveys of businesses and households show, despite record job openings.

The employment recovery has been notably lumpy for women, who bore a greater share of job losses early in the pandemic. Many had returned to the labor force by summer, but in August and September last year more than 1 million women aged 20 and older left the workforce as most schools reopened to online instruction only and kids were parked at home.

This year women have reentered the workforce in greater numbers than men, dovetailing with the increase in in-person instruction as the school year wore on, and the reopening of a number of industries where they are over-represented.