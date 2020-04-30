U.S. labor secretary defends workplace safety record during pandemic

WASHINGTON — U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on Thursday defended his department's handling of workplace safety during the coronavirus pandemic, saying "the cop is on the beat" in response to union criticism about a lack of directives to protect workers.

In a letter to Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO federation of unions, Scalia said the workplace safety agency known as OSHA has been investigating thousands of complaints.

Scalia said OSHA, or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is taking a two-pronged approach by providing industry-specific guidance that it could enforce if employers fail to adopt it.

OSHA is charged with setting and policing national working conditions.

Workplace safety is emerging as a major point of tension as businesses begin to reopen from mandatory lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Workers have protested safety conditions at fast-food restaurants, hospitals and warehouses, while businesses have lobbied Congress for legal shields to protect them against lawsuits from employees and customers.

OSHA has come under increasing pressure to take a tougher approach.