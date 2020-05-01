U.S. manufacturing activity plunges to 11-year low as orders sink

The rule of thumb in many countries is to define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in real gross domestic product, but the National Bureau of Economic Research, the private research institute regarded as the arbiter of U.S. recessions, does not use that definition.

Instead, it looks for a decline in economic activity, spread across the economy and lasting more than a few months.

“The ISM manufacturing survey has come late to the recession forecasting party this time, as this recession is the quickest deterioration in economic activity ever recorded,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

The ISM said comments from manufacturers were “strongly negative regarding the near-term outlook, with sentiment clearly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and continuing energy market recession.” COVID-19 lockdowns have weighed on demand for oil, sending crude prices crashing.

The ISM’s forward-looking new orders sub-index tumbled to a reading of 27.1 in April, the lowest since December 2008, from 42.2 in March. The monthly decline was the largest since April 1951. Out of the 18 industries, only manufacturers of paper and food, beverage and tobacco products reported increases in orders. This is consistent with shortages of some foodstuffs and paper products like toilet paper.