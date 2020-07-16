U.S. mortgage rates reach historic depths below 3%
0 comments

U.S. mortgage rates reach historic depths below 3%

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
US mortgage rates fall to record lows; 30-year at 2.98%

FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo a sold sign stands in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. The stagnant economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is keeping inflation tamped down despite pent-up homebuying demand. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

NEW YORK — U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell below 3% for the first time in nearly 50 years, according to data released by Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The 30-year mortgage rate fell to an average of 2.98% with an average 0.7 point, from 3.03% in the prior week. Prior to this week, such rates had not fallen below 3% since Freddie Mac began its mortgage market survey in 1971.

Similarly, 15-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to an average of 2.48% with an average 0.7 point, from 2.51% in the prior week. On the other hand, 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages rose to an average of 3.06% with an average 0.3 point, from 3.02% in the previous week.

All three are down sharply from their levels a year ago as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic has pushed down interest rates. Mortgage rates tend to reflect moves in U.S. Treasury yields.

The low mortgage rates have spurred demand from home buyers, said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.

That demand has been reflected in measures of sentiment within the homebuilding industry. The National Association of Home Builders' housing market index has surged in the past two months. On Thursday, the index stood at 72, well above consensus projections of 60.  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports