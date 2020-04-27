U.S. payroll protection program: What has changed in round two?

WASHINGTON — The Small Business Administration on Monday will release $310 billion in funds for the second round of its program that aims to help small businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus disruption to cover their payroll costs.

After concerns that some of the first tranche of money bypassed small businesses in favor of Wall Street companies and big business, Congress, the SBA and the U.S. Treasury Department have made changes to program rules.

The second round will also include potentially hundreds of millions of dollars returned by big companies after the furor, on top of the $310 billion.

Community banks, nonprofits

In this round, Congress has ring-fenced $60 billion for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), community banks, credit unions, and certified development companies and microlenders whose small business customers are often minority-owned businesses.

That includes $30 billion for institutions under $10 billion in assets and $30 billion for those with between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets.

Paperwork, tech problems