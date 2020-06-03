U.S. prosecutor says UAW takeover remains option after ex-president pleads guilty

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers still needs to reform and a federal takeover remains an option, the U.S. prosecutor leading the investigation of corruption within the union told Reuters on Wednesday after the UAW’s former president pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

“The union needs to change quite simply,” Matthew Schneider, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in an interview, adding that a possible takeover of the UAW “absolutely” remained an option.

“Now that we’re getting these pleas out of the way, there’s a more urgent need to reform the union and fix it,” Schneider said.

Gary Jones, who headed Hazelwood-based Region 5 of the UAW before being elevated to the union’s top post, pleaded guilty to charges he embezzled more than $1 million of union funds. Schneider said he wants to meet as soon as possible with UAW President Rory Gamble as the investigation moves into a “new stage.”

Gamble on Wednesday said the actions of Jones and others involved “were selfish, immoral and against everything we stand for as a union.”

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said Gamble looks forward to meeting with Schneider.