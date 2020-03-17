U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in a year; coronavirus drag awaited

WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales fell by the most in more than a year in February and the coronavirus pandemic is expected to depress sales in the months ahead, which could strengthen economists’ expectations of a consumer-led recession by the second quarter.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showing a broad decline in sales came on the heels of the Federal Reserve’s move on Sunday to slash interest rates to near zero, pledge hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases and backstop foreign authorities with the offer of cheap dollar financing. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the epidemic was having a “profound” impact on the economy.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of Americans to hunker down in their homes instead of commuting to work or school. State and local governments have escalated “social distancing” policies, closing schools, bars, restaurants and theaters in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

“Disruptions from the coronavirus will bring the economy’s main engine to a halt,” said Lydia Boussour, a senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “As the virus keeps consumers at home and panic spreads, discretionary spending and ‘social consumption’ will take a significant hit.”