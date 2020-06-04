U.S. Senate confirms Trump’s controversial pick to lead Voice of America
In this May 11, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump points to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump has many targets in his war against the media but perhaps none more surprising than the Voice of America, the venerable U.S.-government funded institution created during WWII and expanded during the Cold War to broadcast independent news and promote democracy and American values to the world. In a series of attacks, Trump and his supporters have accused the outlet of “disgraceful” reporting. They're now pushing hard to install their choice to run the agency that oversees VOA and its affiliates. That battle is about to hit Congress, where partisan lines have already been drawn over fears the administration wants to turn them into Trump propaganda machines. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate backed President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead government broadcasting on Thursday, confirming conservative filmmaker Michael Pack despite an investigation into whether he misused funds from a nonprofit organization he runs.

The Senate backed Pack 53-38, almost entirely along party lines. Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the nomination.

Trump nominated Pack two years ago to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which is in charge of government-funded news outlets, including Voice of America (VOA), which Trump has lashed out against over its coronavirus coverage.

Democrats say Trump sees Pack as someone who would force more favorable coverage of his administration by VOA and other government media outlets. Pack is a close ally of activists including Steve Bannon, once a top aide to Trump and former executive chairman of the right-wing website Breitbart News.

"It is absolutely critical that any person in this position maintain a strong firewall between the work of its networks and grantees and political interference," Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a speech opposing the nomination.

Trump has criticized VOA as he has blamed China for worsening the coronavirus outbreak. His administration accused VOA of amplifying Chinese propaganda after a segment on a light show marking the reopening of the city of Wuhan.

Democrats had sought to delay the Senate's consideration of Pack after the attorney general for the city of Washington launched an investigation into whether Pack misused funds from his nonprofit Public Media Lab at his for-profit film company.

But Republicans, who control a majority of seats in the Senate, pushed ahead.

Senator Jim Risch, the Republican foreign relations committee chairman, praised Pack on Thursday as "uniquely qualified" for the position. 

