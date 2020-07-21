U.S. Senate panel approves Trump’s Fed nominees

WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday approved Judy Shelton's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board in a party-line vote, delivering a win for President Donald Trump and his efforts to install a political confidante in a key economic policy-making role.

The 13-12 vote in favor of her nomination came despite a stormy confirmation hearing in mid-February, when the former Trump campaign adviser was characterized by some among the committee's Republican majority as outside the mainstream of economic thought.

Several had then voiced concerns about placing the longtime Fed critic, who has questioned the need for the central bank and slammed its policies, in a position of influence over U.S. monetary policy.

Despite that, no Republican on the panel was willing to vote against Trump's controversial nominee. The committee endorsement sets the stage for a broader debate on her nomination before the full Senate, where a handful of moderate Republicans will hold the deciding votes on her confirmation.