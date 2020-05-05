U.S. service sector activity contracts for the first time since the Great Recession

Economists believe the economy entered recession in the second half of March when the social distancing measures took effect. The National Bureau of Economic Research, the private research institute regarded as the arbiter of U.S. recessions, does not define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in real GDP, as is the rule of thumb in many countries. Instead, it looks for a drop in activity, spread across the economy and lasting more than a few months.

Though some parts of the country have started to reopen, economists did not see the economy quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, which they said would take years. Reopening the economy also involves the risk of a second wave of infections and further lockdowns.

The ISM survey’s measure of new orders for the services industry dropped to a reading of 32.9 in April, the lowest since the series started in 1997, from 52.9 in March. The survey’s index of services industry employment tumbled to 30.0 last month, also the lowest reading since 1997, from 47.0 in March.

The plunge in the employment measure fits in with economists’ expectations of historic job losses in April. A record 30.3 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since March 21, equivalent to nearly one out of every five workers losing their job in just over a month.