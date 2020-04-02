U.S. small business bailout starts Friday. Is the government ready?

That’s not a requirement of the new program, which is open to all existing employers that have been hurt by the coronavirus. What’s not clear is how ably the agency can conduct the proper oversight, said William Shear, who investigates the SBA for the Government Accountability Office.

“What is SBA going to do, if anything, in overseeing these lenders? Are they going to be spot-checking some loans?” he said.

Some of the country’s big banks, worried the program poses too much legal and financial risk, have threatened not to participate.

Hurn says his company won’t be able to provide any loans until SBA provides more information and guidance. The idea that the SBA could roll out the regulations Friday morning and “that we are going to be pumping money out by 4 p.m., that’s just a fantasy right now,” he said.

Speed is key

Mnuchin has pledged that the first businesses may get their money as quickly as 48 hours, compared with 30 days or more it takes to process normal SBA loans.

U.S. businesses with fewer than 500 employees account for 44% of U.S. GDP and support 61 million jobs, according to Moody’s.