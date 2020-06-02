U.S. small business program handed out virus aid to many borrowers twice

A spokesman for the SBA declined to comment, while a spokesman for the Treasury, which jointly administers the program, did not respond to a request for comment.

Launched in April, the PPP allows small businesses hurt by the pandemic to apply with a bank for a forgivable government-backed loan. The SBA has approved roughly 4.48 million loans averaging $114,000 in size for a total of $510 billion as of May 30.

Under the program, lenders issue the loan and are later reimbursed by the SBA. The government has said it will only guarantee one loan per borrower, which means lenders, rather than the taxpayer, are likely to be on the hook for the error.

Wells Fargo & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., PayPal Holdings Inc., Kabbage Inc., Square Inc. and BlueVine are among companies that have deposited duplicate loans, according to the sources and Reddit posts.

“The SBA inadvertently issued duplicate loan approvals to some small businesses. It is our impression that the majority of these borrowers are ... honest small business owners who had applied for a PPP loan through multiple lenders,” a spokeswoman for BlueVine said in an email, adding “multiple” lenders were affected.