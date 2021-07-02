U.S. states ending jobless benefits early hit labor market milestone in March

Benefits began running out in early June, with states generally announcing their plans in May. Since then, continuing claims for state unemployment have fallen more in states that have already halted or intend to halt the benefits early than they have elsewhere.

That does not mean those unemployed people took jobs. A recent online survey by hiring site Indeed suggested the federal benefits ranked behind other factors like spousal income, lingering fears of the coronavirus, family obligations and even the desire for time off in influencing individual decisions about whether to work.

Critics argue that ending the benefits now is putting workers at risk at a still-sensitive moment in the pandemic.

Economists, meanwhile, have been parsing the data in what has become an experiment in unemployment policy at a time when the U.S. economy seems almost befuddled - with record job openings, relatively high unemployment, yet slower-than-anticipated hiring.

“All the signs that we have right now is that those benefits going away might have some positive effects on labor supply, but it is not going to be huge,” said Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab.