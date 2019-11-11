GRANITE CITY — U.S. Steel Corp. has laid off a number of nonunion employees across the country, including in Granite City.
The company is not disclosing the number of employees impacted, according to Amanda Malkowski, communications analyst for U.S. Steel.
The company has also cut several nonunion management jobs at the Minntac and Keetac mines in Minnesota, the Associated Press reported.
In October the company announced a cost-cutting plan that aimed to save $200 million in annual fixed costs by 2022.
U.S. Steel said in a statement that following the cost-cutting announcement, its leaders examined the company's organizational structures, work performed and spending.
"We’ve been battling challenging market conditions, which means we need to truly become a leaner, more efficient organization faster," the statement says. "As part of this process, we are taking the difficult step to eliminate a number of non-represented positions in the United States. Unfortunately, this was a necessary step in the execution of our strategy which will deliver cost and capability differentiation to create a world competitive 'best of both' footprint. It’s always difficult when we have to say goodbye to valued colleagues, but these moves will allow us to better manage our resources amid challenging market conditions."