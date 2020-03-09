U.S. stock futures trampled by oil shock, virus fears

Markets fully priced in an easing of 75 basis points from the Fed on March 18, while a cut to near zero was now seen as likely by April.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and will be under intense pressure to act, but rates are already deeply negative.

"This week’s ECB meeting will be the first test case for ECB President Christine Lagarde," ING's eurozone chief economist Carsten Brzeski wrote in a note. "With hardly any ammunition left and confronted with an external shock which cannot be tamed by economic policies, the ECB will have to balance carefully between words and deeds."

The 10-year Bund yield — the euro zone's leading safe asset — fell to a new record low of -0.863% while inflation expectations for the euro zone sank below 1% for the first time.

Data suggested the global economy toppled into recession this quarter. Figures out from China over the weekend showed exports fell 17.2% in January-February from a year earlier.

The fall in U.S. yields and Fed rate expectations pushed the dollar to its largest weekly loss in four years before it recovered some ground..

The dollar extended its slide to 101.58 yen, depths not seen since late 2016. It was last down nearly 3% at 102.42.