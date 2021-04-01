U.S. Supreme Court lets FCC loosen media ownership rules

In 2017, the Republican-led FCC voted to eliminate a ban in place since 1975 on cross-ownership of a newspaper and TV station in a major market. It also voted to make it easier for media companies to buy additional TV stations in the same market, and for companies to buy additional radio stations in some markets.

The new rules were challenged by a number of community advocacy groups led by the Prometheus Radio Project. In a 2019 ruling, the 3rd Circuit blocked the FCC’s rule changes.

Writing for the unanimous court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that the FCC reasonably reviewed the ownership rules to find that repealing or modifying them "was not likely to harm minority and female ownership."

Kavanaugh added: "The FCC reasoned that the historical justifications for those ownership rules no longer apply in today’s media market, and that permitting efficient combinations among radio stations, television stations and newspapers would benefit consumers."

The case highlighted diverging views on the best way to ensure a competitive environment that promotes a broad range of local news and information. Critics of the FCC’s action have said relaxing ownership rules could jeopardize a wider array of sources at the local level.