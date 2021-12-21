U.S. tornadoes push insurers 2021 bill over $105 billion as climate change impact grows

On average, there are 1,500 tornadoes per year in the United States, with only 25 occurring in December, according to reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter. This month’s cluster of tornadoes was exceptionally rare in terms of the season, the intensity and the length of the storm paths, the company said.

Studies suggest warming Gulf of Mexico surface temperatures are linked to intense thunderstorm updrafts that can generate tornadoes in the U.S. Southeast’s Dixie Alley, said catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Company (KCC).

Warmer air in late autumn and early winter create favorable conditions for producing tornadoes, which could elongate the severe weather season over North America, said the reinsurer Guy Carpenter & Co LLC.

Unlike primary perils like hurricanes, which have the highest potential for losses and are therefore closely monitored and modeled, secondary perils are unpredictable.

They are harder to model due to insufficient data, Rugge-Price said, making it in turn more difficult for the industry to assess the risks.

“Hurricanes have been recorded, and we know the path and we know the damage, whereas tornadoes, they just ... pop up,” he added.