U.S. Treasury expects to borrow record $3 trillion in second quarter
U.S. Treasury expects to borrow record $3 trillion in second quarter

In this Monday, Aug. 8, 2011, file photo, a statue of former Treasury Secretary Albert Gallatin stands guard outside the Treasury Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

 The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it plans to borrow nearly $3 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 — a record for any quarter — as the federal government contends with the impact of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Treasury said it would borrow $2.999 trillion during the April-June quarter, $3.055 trillion more than its previous estimate, assuming an end-June cash balance of $800 billion.

“It is larger than what we would typically do in a year,” a senior Treasury official said. The Treasury’s net borrowing last fiscal year, for example, was $1.28 trillion.

In February, Treasury said it expected to pay down $56 billion in net marketable debt in the April-June period.

Treasury said it expects to borrow $677 billion during the July-September quarter, assuming an end-September cash balance of $800 billion.

It borrowed $477 billion through credit markets in the January-March quarter, ending the period with $515 billion in cash.

Additional details of Treasury’s quarterly refunding will be announced at 08:30 a.m (1230 GMT) on Wednesday. In February, Treasury said it would announce details of a planned new 20-year bond in May.

Updated at 2:06 p.m.

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday
Local Business

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," wrote Mayor Sean Flower in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

