U.S. Treasury names small businesses that took pandemic aid, says 51.1 million jobs supported

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday released the names of hundreds of thousands of businesses which took money from a high-profile $660 billion pandemic aid program, letting the public see for the first time how the majority of the cash was spent and whether it helped save jobs.

The U.S. Treasury and Small Business Administration (SBA) said the $521.4 billion approved so far has supported employers of some 51.1 million jobs, or 84% of all small business employees.

The colossal data set on the Paycheck Protection Program, released by the Trump administration after some initial resistance, provides transparency for the first-come-first-served program that has been dogged by technology, paperwork and fairness issues.

The data could make life uncomfortable for borrowers that broke the spirit or letter of the rules of the program, the aim of which was to help cash-strapped companies keep workers employed, and for banks that shoveled the money out the door.

The Treasury and SBA released data for more than half a million loans of $150,000 or more, including recipient name, address, business type, jobs supported, and some demographic information. That accounts for roughly 73% of the dollars granted, but only 14% of the 4.9 million loans, SBA data through June 30 shows.