U.S. Treasury yields hit new lows, set for biggest falls in years

LONDON — U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slid to new record lows on Monday and were set for their biggest one-day fall in almost a decade, as coronavirus panic gripped world markets and stoked fears that the world economy is headed for a recession.

As global share markets tumbled, investors fled headlong to bonds to hedge the economic trauma of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 30% after Saudi Arabia opened the taps in a price war with Russia.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to as low as 0.318%. It was last down 22 basis points on the day and set for its biggest daily fall since 2011 — when a sovereign debt crisis ragged across the eurozone.

Thirty-year Treasury yields were last down 30 bps on the day, having hit a new record low at 0.70% as investors bet the Federal Reserve would be forced to cut interest rates by at least 75 basis points at its March 18 meeting, despite having only just delivered an emergency easing.

"The levels we're seeing in U.S. Treasury yields are not disconnected from the reality," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho in London.

"There is a virus spreading across the globe and the action taken to control that spread will materially reduce economic activity and we already had a soft global economy."