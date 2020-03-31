U.S. unemployment offices sitting on mountain of pending claims

WASHINGTON — Last week’s record-setting U.S. jobless claims number will be quickly surpassed, economists and state officials predict, as local labor offices digest a pile of pending applications, and the new stimulus bill extends benefits to the self-employed.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, initial claims for state unemployment benefits probably climbed to a seasonally adjusted 3.5 million for the week ended March 28. Estimates in the survey were as high as 5.25 million.

That would be an increase of between 220,000 and 1.97 million from the prior week’s 3.28 million, reflecting both the newly unemployed as well as states catching up on previously filed applications that had not yet been captured in the system due to overwhelming demand. More states enforced “stay at home” policies last week.

A historic $2.2 trillion package, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald Trump last Friday is making it easier for workers to seek unemployment benefits. It raised payments for the unemployed by up to $600 per week per worker, and laid-off workers would get those payments for up to four months.

The Labor Department’s easing of filing restrictions is also believed to be contributing to the surge in claims. It has given states flexibility to amend their laws, allowing them to provide benefits to workers temporarily unemployed because of the coronavirus or who need to care for a sick family member.

“These changes will allow millions more to file, and the CARES Act removes still more restrictions,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York. “Anecdotally, we have reason to believe many companies waited for the CARES Act to pass before letting workers go.”