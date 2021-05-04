U.S. watchdog says Black, Hispanic homeowners more likely to be in forbearance program

WASHINGTON — Black and Hispanic U.S. mortgage borrowers are much more likely to be delinquent or in a “forbearance” program than white borrowers, highlighting how the COVID-19 crisis is exacerbating systemic racial disparities, according to new data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In a pair of new reports published Tuesday analyzing 2020 mortgage complaints, the agency found that 33% of homeowners in mortgage holidays or “forbearance” programs and 27% of delinquent borrowers, identify as Black or Hispanic, while only 18% of the total population of mortgage borrowers identify as Black or Hispanic.

The agency said that mortgage-related complaints equated to 5% of its overall complaints since January 2020, but in March 2021, however, it received the “greatest monthly mortgage complaint volume since April 2018.”

The reports are part of a broader effort by the CFPB to execute President Joe Biden’s priorities to help Americans recover from the pandemic, boost fair housing and address systemic racial injustice.