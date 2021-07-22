U.S. weekly jobless claims hit two-month high

The National Bureau of Economic Research’s business cycle dating committee declared on Monday that the recession, which started in February 2020, ended in April 2020.

Some of the rise in claims likely reflects difficulties smoothing the data for seasonal fluctuations following the upheaval from the pandemic. In normal years, layoffs are usually expected to decline in the second half of July. Before the pandemic, summer factory closures were the norm in early July, especially in the automobile industry.

Claims have declined from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020, but they remain above the 200,000-250,000 range that is seen as consistent with healthy labor market conditions.

U.S. stocks opened mixed after the data. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. Prices of shorter-dated U.S. Treasuries were higher.

Jobless rolls shrinking

Last week’s claims data covered the period in which the government surveyed business establishments for the nonfarm payrolls component of July’s employment report. Claims were little changed between the June and July survey periods.