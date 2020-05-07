U.S. won’t seek recall of millions of Takata air bag inflators

Auto safety advocates say NHTSA relied on industry data without doing its own research to make its decision. “It's consistent with NHTSA doing the least possible, despite having the ability and the authority to act more aggressively on behalf of American drivers and passengers,” said Jason Levine, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety.

Levine said NHTSA hasn't done enough to enforce existing Takata recalls, Some automakers have completion rates of 50% or less despite having years to do the recalls. “This is not the way you build trust, this is not the way you build reliance on the idea that America's car safety agency is doing its job and is acting like a cop on the beat," he said.

David Kelly, a former NHTSA acting administrator who led the coalition's testing, said the group hired Orbital ATK, a unit of aerospace company Northrop Grumman, to conduct aging tests on the inflators with dessicant.

The group simulated 30 years of aging, and reported to NHTSA that the dessicant “provided significant protection to the tested inflators.” The group said in a statement that its study did not predict “detrimental effects” in any inflators tested “except those subjected to the most severe conditions and vehicle temperature.”