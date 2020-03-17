UAW seeks U.S. auto plant shutdown as COVID-19 crisis deepens

The head of the United Auto Workers on Tuesday turned up pressure on Detroit automakers to shutter U.S. factories for two weeks due to the fast-moving coronavirus, and warned that the union could take strong unilateral action if the companies fail to act immediately.

UAW President Rory Gamble, in a letter to union members on Tuesday, said the automakers had until Tuesday afternoon to respond to the shutdown request or "we will take this conversation to the next level."

Gamble wrote that he had asked the automakers on Sunday to shut U.S. factories, but the companies had asked for 48 hours to work out alternatives.

Gamble's letter did not specify what action the union would take. A walkout would be costly for the automakers, which build their most profitable trucks and sport utility vehicles at U.S. factories represented by the UAW. Evercore ISI in a note Monday highlighted that a six-week strike at General Motors Co last fall cost the company $5.4 billion in free cash flow and reduced production by 300,000 vehicles.

One option the automakers could take is to move a two-week shutdown scheduled for July into this month.