Uber to buy Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal

Uber Technologies Inc. said on Monday it would buy Postmates Inc. in a $2.65 billion deal, looking to expand its reach into the food-delivery market as the coronavirus crisis upends its core ride-hailing business.

The move is just weeks after Uber walked away from a deal to buy Grubhub, which would have given Uber’s money-losing restaurant delivery service a leg up on market leader DoorDash.

U.S. online food delivery company Grubhub agreed to be acquired in June by Just Eat Takeaway.com NV in a $7.3 billion deal.

Uber, which has been under pressure as ride-hailing services across the globe plummets because of lockdowns, offered a premium of about 10% on Postmates’ last valuation of $2.4 billion. Uber shares were up about 9% in premarket trading.

“As more people and more restaurants have come to use our services, Q2 bookings on Uber Eats are up more than 100% year on year,” said Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber currently estimates that it will issue about 84 million shares of common stock for 100% of the fully diluted equity of Postmates, the company said in a statement.